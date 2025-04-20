Christina Ricci discusses the importance of loving herself

Christina Ricci recently got candid and opened up about falling for herself even more with the passage of time.

In a conversation with PEOPLE at the Saban Media Centre in North Hollywood, California for a Yellowjackets season 3 FYC Event, the 45-year-old actress discussed working on the hit showtime series and how her relationship with her body has changed over time.

Ricci said, “I think what I learned was that it doesn't matter if I'm beautiful or not by anyone's standards. I am myself. I view myself as a face and a brain. I don't think about my body. I don't think about what other people think of me.”

She revealed that her 3-year-old daughter, Cleopatra, helped her separate her true identity from her external appearance, quipping, “If you tell her she's cute, she'll say, ‘I'm not cute. I'm Cleo.’ And I think that's so important. We are who we are and we don't need to be defined in these other ways.”

The Casper star added, “I talk about how strong she is, how hard she tried, how smart she is, how funny she is — all the things that have to do with personality [...] and identity because I think the biggest trick that's ever been played on the female race is keeping us so preoccupied with our appearance that we can't focus on what's really important,” The Yellowjackets star noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Christina Ricci is also a mother to her 10-year-old son, Freddie, whom she shares with her ex-husband James Heerdegen.

However, she welcomed Cleopatra in 2021, with her now-husband, Mark Hampton.