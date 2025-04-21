Pope Francis's death draws celebs' reactions

Several celebrities have taken to social media to share their reactions to the death of Pope Francis after suffering from respiratory issues for weeks. He was 88.



In them, Russell Crowe led the tribute, writing on X a brief yet touching note: "A beautiful day in Rome, but a sad day for the faithful. RIP Francis."

Then, Whoopi Goldberg said, "He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ's love enveloped believer and none believer."

"He felt more like Pope John the 23rd who made belief real. Sail on Pope Frances with your love of humanity & Laughter," she added.

While Antonio Banderas wrote, "Pope Francisco has died -- a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people."

Similarly, Eva Longoria penned, "Rest in Peace, Your Holiness Pope Francis. Thank you for being an ally to many of us and speaking up for the marginalized. Your compassion, kindness and humility will always be remembered."

To cap off, Robin Roberts, an anchor on GMA, wrote on X, "Very sad to wake up to the news of the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88."

"It was an honor to be in his presence for the second time in 2016 when I visited the Vatican for a conference discussing healing options involving forms of stem cell therapy...a cause very close to my heart."

"He was truly the people's Pope and we will have extensive coverage on his life and legacy all morning on GMA," she concluded.