Demi Moore reveals how she spent day after Oscar loss

Demi Moore received major accolades for her role in 'The Substance' but lost out on the Best Actress Oscar

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Demi Moore is revealing how her day went after she lost Best Actress Oscar for her performance in The Substance.

The Oscar went to Mikey Madison for her role in Anora, but Demi had already won Best Actress awards at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for her career-defining performance.

When Demi woke up the next day after losing at the Oscars, she spent the day in her pajamas, relaxing and enjoying the success of her film despite the loss.

“I think I was in them all day,” Moore said of her pajamas. “I think the level of exhaustion from that day [before] starting at 6 a.m., I was just so happy to kind of sleep in, knowing I had nowhere to be. It was just a beautiful, easy day.”

In her cover story for People magazine, she also gushed over how well The Substance was received, as well as how challenging it was to film the movie, which required her and co-star Margaret Qualley to endure tons of prosthetics.

"As somebody put it to me, it’s been like a full pregnancy — really joyous moments, exhausting moments," she reflected.

"But overall it was an extraordinary time and experience. Especially because all of it was unexpected. I had no idea what might happen with this film. And I certainly could never have imagined it unfolding the way that it did," the G.I. Jane star noted.

Demi Moore is now filming the second season of Paramount+ hit Landman. 

