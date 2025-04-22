Tina Knowles breaks silence on 'horrendous' Beyonce's pregnancy rumours

Tina Knowles recently took aim at the rumourmongers who claimed Beyonce faked her pregnancy with Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce’s mother and the 71-year-old American businesswoman spoke to PEOPLE magazine for this week’s World's Most Beautiful issue and revealed that she was extremely hurt by the rumour of her daughter’s fake pregnancy.

For the unversed, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker and her husband Jay-Z were getting prepared to welcome their first child and Knowles’ second grandchild in 2011.

At that time, social media was taken by storm as many people claimed the pop sensation was not pregnant. Even a video circulated trying to show a fabric over Beyonce's protruded belly.

Notably, rumours kept her surrounded after the birth of her daughter on January 7, 2012, claiming that she did not give birth to Carter.

Now reflecting on those days that were only meant to be joyous, Knowles said it was “one of the worst times of my life” as well.

"My family is so precious to me and babies are so sacred. So, to hear people say the most horrendous things and call my whole family a lie, because we would all have to be part of that conspiracy and lie about something so sacred,” she added.

"It was the worst because I couldn’t say anything. My daughter was saying, ‘No, you’re going to make the story bigger.' But it didn’t go away for a long time. It’s one of the most painful things for me, that people could be that disgusting,” the author of Matriarch shared.

In addition, Knowles noted that the most terrifying part of fame and glory is that “people feel they can dog you out any kind of way and you’re not supposed to get upset. but we’re still humans, and it hurts."

"I deal with lies all the time. I'm dealing with lies now, that I'm having, like, an invisible zipper at my mouth to talk about things now because there's always these crazy rumors that are out there and, people just get to lie and they don't have to suffer any consequences, you know, it is very sad,” she stated.