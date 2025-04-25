Abir Gulaal ‘denied' release in India, jeopardising Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan (Left) and Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor. —Instagram/Facebook/File

After the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 and injured several tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), New Delhi has decided Abir Gulaal isn’t worthy of a release, leaving Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood hanging in the balance, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack and suspended the 65-year-old Indus Water Treaty (IWT) that shares critical water between the two neighbours. Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian airlines and rejected New Delhi's suspension of IWT on Thursday in retaliation for India's response to the militant attack on tourists in IIOJK.

Pahalgam, known for its natural beauty, draws thousands of visitors each summer. Violence had eased in the area in recent years, making the attack even more shocking.

The film — also starring Vaani Kapoor and set to release on May 9 — was meant to mark Khan’s return to Bollywood.

He earlier appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Khoobsurat, and Kapoor & Sons. Khan, along with other Pakistani artists, was banned from working in Indian films after the Uri attack.

Despite being ready for release, the film has been barred in India, casting a shadow over the Pakistani heartthrob’s return to Bollywood. Following the attack, Indian film bodies called for a ban on Abir Gulaal.

The Humsafar actor condemned the attack on Wednesday night, saying his thoughts and prayers were with the victims.

It is important to note that the Indian government has pinned the attack on Pakistan without any evidence to back their wild claims. They have alleged Islamabad’s support for “cross-border terrorism” but Pakistan has denied any role and said it had nothing to do with the attack.

A day after the attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for a boycott of Pakistani artists, according to The Indian Express.

"In the wake of these repeated attacks, FWICE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to national interest and solidarity. We reiterate our directive, originally issued on February 18, 2019, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistan artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry," it said in a statement.

It added: “Despite this ongoing directive, we have been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world.”

It was emphaised by the statement that any members of FWICE working with Pakistani actors would face disciplinary action and the organisation would “take all necessary steps to ensure that Abir Gulaal is not released in India.” The statement was shared on Instagram by FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit.

According to NDTV, Pandit, who also serves as the president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, said: “This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time…these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis."

Referring to Kapoor, he added that if the film’s heroine or makers’ family members were shot by terrorists, they wouldn’t have worked with Khan.

Additionally, before the Pahalgam attacks, Abir Gulaal faced opposition from right-wing political factions in India.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) objected to the film’s release in Maharashtra. MNS spokesperson Ameya Khopkar said his party would not allow the film to be screened in the state due to a Pakistani actor’s involvement.