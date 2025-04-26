Shahid Afridi slams India's baseless allegations over Pahalgam attack

Pakistan cricket team's former captain, Shahid Afridi, has voiced concern over India’s premature and unsubstantiated accusations against Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking to the media in Dubai, Afridi criticised New Delhi for blaming Pakistan without any evidence, calling the act both "unfortunate and unjustified."

He said India was too quick to hold Pakistan responsible for the incident, which resulted in the loss of lives in the occupied territory.

Afridi further expressed sorrow over the loss of human lives in Kashmir and condemned the increasing wave of terrorist attacks within Pakistan.

He called for diplomacy to be the path forward between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, stating, "Dialogue is the only solution to our issues; conflict brings no benefit."

Emphasising the need to keep sports separate from political tensions, the former skipper urged both nations to ensure cricket is not dragged into geopolitical disputes.

Pakistan-India tensions on rise

Tensions are running high between nuclear-armed neighbours after Tuesday's deadly gun attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Pahalgam area killed at least 27 tourists, pushing bilateral ties to a new low in nearly two decades.

A day after the attack, New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties, and withdrew visas for Pakistanis.

In response, Islamabad ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals, except Sikh pilgrims — and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Pakistan also warned any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River would be an "act of war".

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since its independence in 1947. India still has not fulfilled its promise of holding a UN-mandated plebiscite.