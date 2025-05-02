 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ensures she has 'top table at restaurant,' says expert

Meghan Markle has used her influence to develop better PR

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 02, 2025

Meghan Markle is accused of purposely showcasing her HRH title in a photo, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted leveraging her Royal links despite late Queen Elizabeth II permission, ‘knew exactly what she was doing.’

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson tells The Sun: "She's kind of almost been caught out because I have a theory on this that maybe she hadn't seen the edit or she wasn't aware this picture was going to be shown or maybe her staff didn't realise the gravity or we'd end up talking about it lots.

"Is there a danger that it could be, and we don't know, but I'm just guessing, that if she's sending cards to friends, private gifts with HRH, Duchess of Sussex, there are also emails or contacts that we don't see publicly, she could be speaking to Netflix bosses, Spotify bosses using this title."

Meanwhile, Public Relations Consultant Mark Borkowski added: "It's clearly social capital. I mean, I think that I'm sure her PA uses it to ensure that she gets that top table at a restaurant."

He added: "Of course it adds weight and she knows it adds weight. And it gives that sort of subliminal aura that she still has links with the British Royal Family, which is a very, very, very powerful brand globally, particularly in America.

