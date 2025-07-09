Rayyan Imran wins gold medal at Dutch International Youth Regatta 2025

Pakistani rower Rayyan Imran can be seen in this still taken from a video. —

Pakistani rower Rayyan Imran has made waves on the international rowing scene, clinching the gold medal in the Open Men's Double Sculls and a silver medal in Quads at the Dutch International Youth Regatta 2025.

This significant victory marks a major milestone not only for Imran's burgeoning career but also for the sport of rowing in Pakistan.

"This is not only a big milestone for me in my rowing career but also a big milestone for rowing in Pakistan," Imran said while reflecting on his remarkable win.

Competing against some of the best young rowers internationally, Rayyan's performance stands as an excellent achievement for Pakistan’s growing sports community.

A seasoned rower, Imran has competed globally in locations such as Vienna, Lithuania, and the Maldives. He believes rowing holds significant potential for Pakistani youth.

"I've been rowing for many years, and I've participated in many regattas all over the world," he explained. I feel that rowing is a sport that many kids can do, and it's good for them. It's a very big sport on an international scale, which we don't have in our country."

"I'm very proud that I am here as a Pakistani, and, Alhamdulillah, I won as a Pakistani. I also showed others that there is rowing in Pakistan, and we can win," the young athlete added.