Jimmy Fallon voices support for Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Fallon reacts to Stephen Colbert show being cancelled

Jimmy Fallon reacted to the cancellation of The Late Show, hosted by Stephen Colbert.

The 50-year-old comedian, who is the popular host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, took to his official Instagram and wrote, "I'm just as shocked as everyone. Stephen is one of the sharpest, funniest hosts to ever do it.”

“I really thought I'd ride this out with him for years to come. I'm sad that my family and friends will need a new show to watch every night at 11:30. But honestly, he's really been a gentleman and a true friend over the years — going back to The Colbert Report, and I'm sure whatever he does next will be just as brilliant," Fallon further stated.

Seth Meyers also echoed the same sentiments, and mentioned on his Instagram, "For as great a comedian and host he is, Stephen Colbert is an even better person.”

“I’m going to miss having him on TV every night but I’m excited he can no longer use the excuse that he’s ‘too busy to hang out’ with me,” the 51-year-old comedic star mentioned.

This comes after Stephen Colbert announced that his show, The Late Show was being axed by CBS, with the final episode of the show set to be aired in May 2026.

"Before we start the show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season, the network will be ending The Late Show in May,” he announced prompting the audience to react with boos and disappointment.

"I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” he further revealed.

The late night show host continued, “I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners … And I’m grateful to the audience, you, who have joined us every night, in here, out there, and all around the world.”

"I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show. We get to do this show for each other every day, all day, and I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years,” Stephen Colbert concluded.