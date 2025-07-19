Mandy Moore deals with unimaginable loss: 'It's so jarring'

Mandy Moore's life stuck in wild disaster

Mandy Moore recently got candid and shared how she is doing in life after her home was burnt in the Eaton Fire.

Chrissy Metz, who used to work with the 41-year-old American singer on This Is Us, said Moore is “doing well following the biggest loss of her life.

For the unversed, the Eaton Fire was one of many fires in Los Angeles that ignited on January 7 and got completely out of control by January 32 this year.

The wildfires destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and made more than 80,000 people leave their homes, in which Moore was also included.

Notably, it was the same time when the Palisades Fire was also put out and the Tangled star was occupied in renovating her residence with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

Per the Instagram update of fellow designer Emily Farnham, Moore’s kitchen had just been renovated in December 2024.

It has been six months since the tragedy and Metz, in a candid talk with Extra, shared that the Because I Said So actress “is doing well.”

"I mean, thank goodness. A lot of the structure was able to be salvaged, which is great, but it's so jarring. It's so life-altering, and she has children and pets," the 44-year-old American actress and singer quipped, referring to her friend’s kids.

"It's just frightening because there's nothing you can do but hopefully get out of there. But she's doing well," Metz noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Mandy Moore has three children: 4-year-old August "Gus" Harrison, 1-year-old Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, and 10-month-old Louise Everett.