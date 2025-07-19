Nicola Peltz steps out stone faced with Brooklyn amid Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz looks downcast on vacation with Brooklyn amid family feud

Nicola Peltz seemed downtrodden as she stepped out with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, in St Tropez on Friday, as the couple’s feud with the Beckham clan continues.

Nicola held Brooklyn’s arm as the couple walked. While the spiring chef smiled, the actress sported a stern expression.

The 30-year-old showed off her tiny waist in a black fur-trimmed cropped top and figure-hugging pedal pushers.

She added inches to her skinny frame with platform heels and completed the look with silver earrings and a chic handbag.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 26, sported summer attire which featured a white shirt and tan trousers with a baseball cap. He opted for sandals to keep his feet comfortable in the heat.

This comes amid the couple’s ongoing feud with Brooklyn’s family. The rift became public when the couple skipped David Beckham’s birthday parties in May.

It was reported that they didn’t want to socialize with Romeo’s then-girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who was originally Brooklyn’s teenage friend.

Reports suggested that Brooklyn and Kim dated in the past. However, Kim broke her silence after her breakup from Romeo and said that she never dated Brooklyn.

Brooklyn also added fuel to the reports when he snubbed his father after he was granted knighthood in July. His younger brothers Romeo and Cruz congratulated their dad publicly, but Brooklyn didn’t acknowledge the honor on social media.

He also snubbed both his parents’ multiple social media posts, which mentioned him.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022.