What did Stephen Colbert say about Kate Middleton after cancer diagnosis?

Unlike fans of Stephen Colbert, many supporters of the British royal family are unlikely to be swayed by his recent apology for jokes about Kate Middleton.

During his latest appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS, the host announced that the network had decided to end his late-night program.

Stephen Colbert's late night show CBS will come to an end in 2026

As his fans expressed disappointment over the news, it was noted that royal family supporters might be less forgiving due to Colbert's earlier remarks.

After his annoucement, a royal posted to X, formerly Twitter, "Stephen Colbert show has been cancelled. Good. F*** that dork who harassed The Princess of Wales & spread lies about the Rose Affair which came from team Montecito while dealing with her cancer battle."

The controversy stemmed from a segment where Colbert humorously speculated about Kate Middleton's prolonged absence from public life being tied to rumors of Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

Colbert later acknowledged that the segment "upset some people" and expressed remorse for making light of serious issues.

"There's a standard... I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy," he said, offering heartfelt wishes for Middleton’s “swift and thorough” recovery from cancer.

However, Colbert's apology followed criticism from Hanbury's lawyers, who sent a legal notice to CBS stating that the affair rumors were false.