Charli xcx gets married to George Daniel in Town Hall ceremony

Charli xcx marries drummer George Daniel in intimate ceremony

British pop singer Charli xcx and The 1975 drummer George Daniel have officially married in an intimate civil ceremony.

The musician couple wed on Saturday evening at Hackney Town Hall in London, where they were joined by only 20 close friends and family members.

Several of Daniel's bandmates were in attendance, excluding frontman Matty Healy, who was reportedly in Los Angeles at the time.

Charli, 32, married in a silky off‑the‑shoulder midi dress, paired with a tulle veil, white pumps, and her signature chunky black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Daniel, 35, put on a classic navy suit, styled with an off‑grey shirt and a large white boutonnière that matched Charli’s bouquet.

The couple, who got engaged in November 2023, is said to have plans for a larger "six-figure" budget celebration in Sicily later in the summer with “no restrictions on when the bar has to close,” The Sun reported, citing a source.

However, the Brat hitmaker also kept her engagement largely private and only shared a glimpse of the ring via her private Instagram. She later revealed their new relationship status in a post on her public Instagram.

Their romance began professionally in 2021, when they collaborated on the track Spinning with No Rome. Their relationship was confirmed in May 2022 after Daniel was seen supporting her during her Saturday Night Live appearance.

“It’s funny, I have never sort of been in a relationship with someone that I’ve worked with, so it’s like a whole new dynamic," the Grammy Award nominee shared on Spout Podcast weeks after the engagement news. "But it’s cool. There will be a couple of songs that he’s worked on with me.”