Warwick Davis returns as Flitwick in HBO’s 'Harry Potter' reboot

Warwick Davis is opening up about what fans can expect from HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series as he reprises his role as Professor Flitwick.

The BAFTA-winning actor, who first played Flitwick in the original Harry Potter films, said the new series will stay close to J.K. Rowling’s books while offering more detail than the movies ever could.

“I’m working on it at the moment, but I can’t really tell you anything other than we’re retelling those wonderful stories but with more depth and detail than has been seen before,” Davis told Times Radio. “They’re very faithful adaptations of the book.”

Davis explained that while the story remains the same, the experience feels different this time around.

“We’re obviously telling the same story so there are similar moments that we’re experiencing as actors on the set. But it’s weird being back in the same studios again, doing it all again, because Leavesden is where we shot the films,” he added.

Davis originally played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin banker Griphook in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and appeared across all eight films.

In the HBO series, he will return as Flitwick, while actor Leigh Gill takes over the role of Griphook.

The new adaptation arrives as Rowling continues to face criticism over her views on transgender issues. The author previously supported a UK Supreme Court ruling that prevents trans women from being legally recognised as women.

Despite the controversy, HBO’s Harry Potter series is moving forward, promising a deeper and more detailed retelling of the beloved books.