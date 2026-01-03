 
Matthew Lawrence breaks silence on Cheryl Burke divorce

Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce in September 2022

Geo News Digital Desk
January 03, 2026

Matthew Lawrence opened up on his divorce from Cheryl Burke offering rare insight into how he copes with life in the public eye.

Nearly three years after his split from Dancing With the Stars pro, Lawrence revealed why he avoids discussing the breakup.

In a recent interview, the Boy Meets World star explained that living through a highly publicized divorce has forced him to develop resilience.

“…when you choose to be in a career like this… your private life is public,” Lawrence said.

“…you have to live those things out on a public stage. And I don’t think that’s really fun for anybody.”

He added that when the narrative isn’t accurate or you don’t 'have control of the narrative', the only option is to move forward and 'live the life I want to live'.

“…the people that I care about know what’s real and what’s not. And, you just have to grow thick skin and continue on.”

Lawrence and Burke first met when his brother Joey Lawrence competed on season 3 of DWTS.

The pair married in 2019 but separated three years later.

