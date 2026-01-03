Ryan Condal reveals 'House of the Dragon' final season plans

The end of House of the Dragon is officially in sight.

Showrunner Ryan Condal has confirmed that the Game of Thrones spinoff will conclude with its fourth season.

Condal shared the update during a late-December appearance on the Escape Hatch podcast, where he discussed the progress of season 3 and revealed that season 4 is already in development—and will be the final chapter.

“It really feels like we’ve turned a big page here. Knowing there’s only one more season left, it feels like we can leave it all out on the field. We’ve started the writing process for Season 4, which will be the last one,” Condal said on the podcast.

Season 3 of House of the Dragon is currently in post-production and is expected to premiere sometime this summer. HBO recently released new images from the upcoming season, giving fans a first look at what’s next in the Targaryen civil war.

While an official release date has not been announced, season 4 is expected to debut in 2028, bringing the series to a planned and definitive ending.

The Game of Thrones universe, however, is far from over. Another spinoff series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to premiere on January 18.

The show has already been renewed for a second season, signaling HBO’s continued commitment to expanding George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world.

With one season left to tell the rest of the story, Condal’s comments suggest that House of the Dragon is heading toward a focused and ambitious finale.