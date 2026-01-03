Shawn Mendes, Bruna Marquezine make waves with PDA-packed glimpse

 
January 03, 2026

There’s nothing holding Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Bruna Marquezine back from putting their love on full display.

The couple began the new year together as their romance intensified. PDA-packed glimpses from their trip to the coast of Alagoas, a state in the Latin American country, has been making waves on social media.

The intimate pictures circulating online captured the two smiling and kissing while in the water.

Among others, one image showed the Treat You Better singer and the Brazilian beauty hugging each other at the seaside.

Photos from their beach outing came after the two were seen leaving an airport in Brazil together before grabbing dinner at a Rio de Janeiro restaurant.

For the unversed, rumours surrounding a potential romance between the Senorita hitmaker and Bruna, 30, have consistently fueled online discussions over the past year.

Fans suggest their initial connection dates back to 2017, with various sightings since then indicating a gradual and persistent closeness.

While fans often posed questions about his sexuality following past comments, Shawn, 27, has consistently denied being gay and has only publicly dated women, including Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.

"The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that I’m just figuring it out like everyone else," he said in a previous statement. "Sometimes I don’t know, and sometimes I do. It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that."

