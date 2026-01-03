Kylie Jenner appears gloomy without Timothée Chalamet in New Year snaps

Kylie Jenner appeared slightly downcast at the start of the new year after reportedly ringing in 2026 with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Just days after the couple, who began dating in 2023, enjoyed a trip to Universal Studios together, the Kardashians star shared new photos offering a glimpse into her "summer forever" era.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 2, the Khy founder posted two boomerang videos of herself wearing a gold metallic bikini.

While she showed off her figure and posed for the camera, her facial expressions appeared subdued and noticeably less cheerful.

"Summer forever," the mother of two wrote over one of the clips, where she played with her hair and posed poolside.

In another video, she complimented herself, writing, "Love my makeup today."

Although the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner continued to pose for the camera, her overall demeanour remained muted.

Before her sultry yet gloomy social media presence, the Kylie, 28, and the Dune star were spotted together at Universal Studios Hollywood on December 30, 2025, ahead of New Year’s Eve.

In fan-captured footage, they kept a low profile, wearing baseball caps and hoodies during the outing, which came just days after Timothee's 30th birthday on December 27.

Reports previously suggested that the pair planned to ring in 2026 together.

Sources noted that the French-American actor and his girlfriend intended to celebrate New Year’s Eve as "a unit" following an extended period spent apart due to their demanding work schedules.

The two-time Oscar nominee had spent much of late 2025 filming Dune: Part Three in Budapest, but insiders claimed the couple entered the new year on "solid ground."

While no photos from their New Year’s Eve celebration have been shared, Kylie welcomed 2026 on social media with her bikini-clad video.

Notably, Timothee and Kylie are expected to attend the Palm Springs International Film Awards, set to take place on January 3.