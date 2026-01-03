'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' sets January premiere on HBO

The Game of Thrones universe is expanding once again with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a highly anticipated prequel series set to premiere on January 18, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, the new series takes a different approach from previous Westeros stories.

Instead of massive wars and dragons, the show focuses on a smaller, more personal journey driven by character and adventure.

Set nearly 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the story unfolds while the Targaryens still sit on the Iron Throne and dragons are becoming legends.

The series follows Ser Duncan the Tall, a traveling hedge knight with strong moral values, and his young squire Egg—who is secretly Aegon Targaryen, a prince with a powerful future.

As Dunk and Egg travel across the Seven Kingdoms, they move between tourneys, villages, and royal courts, meeting nobles and common folk alike.

Their travels slowly pull them into political tensions and hidden power struggles, while their mentor-student bond forms the emotional heart of the series.

Peter Claffey stars as Ser Duncan the Tall, with Dexter Sol Ansell playing Egg. The supporting cast includes Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, and Sam Spruell.

Season 1 will consist of six episodes, offering a focused and character-driven story while maintaining the rich world-building fans expect.

HBO has already renewed the series for a second season, signaling strong confidence in the show’s future.