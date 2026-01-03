 
Geo News

Finn Wolfhard prefers to focus more on music after 'Stranger Things' success

Finn Wolfhard wants to make more music with band 'The Aubreys'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 03, 2026

Finn Wolfhard wants to make more music with band The Aubreys
Finn Wolfhard wants to make more music with band 'The Aubreys' 

Finn Wolfhard, who has earned a massive success after playing Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, have shared his future plans.

The 23-year-old actor has revealed that he has nothing lined up for acting following the finale of the popular Netflix show. Therefore, he has decided to continue with his music passion.

Finn has decided to focus on his band called "The Aubreys" in 2026. But this doesn’t mean that he won’t be continuing acting.

The It actor added, “I definitely want to pursue and keep on acting but only if it’s something that I’m really in love with.”

Wolfhard opened that he is planning on coming up with a new album and going on a music tour with his band.

“Other than that, I’m probably going to tour a little bit with my band next year and put out another album. I have some music that I’ve written over the last two years that I want to record,” added Wolfhard.

He told Esquire that “he is kind of keeping it open.”

Meanwhile, Finn also teased that their might be a future project coming up for the It franchise in which he will be returning.

He played Richie Tozier in the 2017 and 2019 It films, directed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti. 

More From Entertainment

Kylie Jenner appears gloomy without Timothée Chalamet in New Year snaps
Kylie Jenner appears gloomy without Timothée Chalamet in New Year snaps
Ryan Condal reveals 'House of the Dragon' final season plans video
Ryan Condal reveals 'House of the Dragon' final season plans
Matthew Lawrence breaks silence on Cheryl Burke divorce
Matthew Lawrence breaks silence on Cheryl Burke divorce
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky ignite reunion buzz with latest move
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky ignite reunion buzz with latest move
Denise Richards gets candid about difficult year as she welcomes 2026
Denise Richards gets candid about difficult year as she welcomes 2026
'Wicked' composer walks away from Kennedy Center: Here's why
'Wicked' composer walks away from Kennedy Center: Here's why