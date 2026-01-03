Finn Wolfhard prefers to focus more on music after 'Stranger Things' success

Finn Wolfhard wants to make more music with band 'The Aubreys'

Finn Wolfhard, who has earned a massive success after playing Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, have shared his future plans.

The 23-year-old actor has revealed that he has nothing lined up for acting following the finale of the popular Netflix show. Therefore, he has decided to continue with his music passion.

Finn has decided to focus on his band called "The Aubreys" in 2026. But this doesn’t mean that he won’t be continuing acting.

The It actor added, “I definitely want to pursue and keep on acting but only if it’s something that I’m really in love with.”

Wolfhard opened that he is planning on coming up with a new album and going on a music tour with his band.

“Other than that, I’m probably going to tour a little bit with my band next year and put out another album. I have some music that I’ve written over the last two years that I want to record,” added Wolfhard.

He told Esquire that “he is kind of keeping it open.”

Meanwhile, Finn also teased that their might be a future project coming up for the It franchise in which he will be returning.

He played Richie Tozier in the 2017 and 2019 It films, directed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti.