KP majority satisfied with security situation but wary of spike in terrorism: survey

ISLAMABAD: The majority of citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are satisfied with the security situation in their province and the steps taken by the government to establish law and order. This was revealed by a Gallup Pakistan survey in which 3,000 people from the province participated. The News reported on Sunday.

Around 58% of survey participants said they were satisfied with the security situation in their area whereas 40% expressed dissatisfaction with the situation.

Meanwhile, 58% said they were satisfied with the measures taken by the KP government to maintain law and order and 38% said they were not and 4% did not answer the question.

Also, 57% of citizens expressed fear of an increase in terrorism, while 40% said they had no fear, and 2% did not answer the question.

Furthermore, 72% of residents of southern KP, including Dera Ismail Khan and Hangu, said they fear an increase in terrorist incidents.

The survey showed a split in public opinion on the government's success in combating terrorism, where 50% said the government was successful in dealing with terrorism, while 44% said it was a failure.

According to the survey, 45% of KP residents described the security measures adopted by the provincial government as appropriate. 17% termed them excessive. 34% thought they were insufficient, and 4% did not answer the question.

51% respondents said that they were satisfied with the government's performance in maintaining law and order in Kurram District, while 34% said they were not. The survey said 36% were unhappy with the police service, and 5% did not answer the question.

The report comes against the backdrop of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) report that shows the KP as one of the hardest-hit provinces by terrorism with 284 incidents in the ongoing year so far.

North Waziristan recorded the highest number of incidents at 53, followed by Bannu (35), Dera Ismail Khan (31), Peshawar (13), and Kurram (8).

The CTD further stated that 1,116 suspects have been nominated in terrorism-related cases across the province, including 391 from North Waziristan and 166 from Kurram.

Out of the total suspects, 95 have been arrested so far this year. These include 70 arrests in Kurram and 3 each in Swat and Bannu. The CTD report further reveals that 148 terrorists have been killed across the province this year, with the highest number, 67, killed in Dera Ismail Khan.

At least 732 attacks were reported in KP in 2024, and 651 attacks happened in 2023. The number of attacks during the two years is the highest since 2009 and 2010.