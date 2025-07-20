Soap opera star Eileen Fulton passes away at 91

'As the World Turns' star Eileen Fulton dies at 91

Soap opera star Eileen Fulton has passed away at the age of 91.

Fulton, famously known for starring in As the World Turns, died on July 14.

As per the obituary from Groce Funeral Home, Fulton had a period of “declining health” before her death.

It is worth mentioning that Fulton appeared on the soap opera As the World Turns from 1960 until the show ended in 2010, which also made her one of the longest running actors in soap operas.

The actress, who played the role of Lisa in the show, previously told NPR, “I had a lot of experience being conniving as a minister’s daughter. I found the people in my daddy’s church fascinating. When I went up for Lisa, she was just a nice girl next door. And just for the summer, for Bob’s interest. I didn’t want to play anything so close to myself. So I decided to just give her a background.”

“I thought about where her family came from. I thought about what she really wanted. And I thought amazing thoughts when I did those scenes. I didn’t change their lines — not yet, because I knew better — but I certainly had other ideas about what I’d like to do with that Bob. And it read,” she added of her character at the time.

However, the funeral of Eileen Fulton, who retired in 2019, will be held on August 9, 2025.

Moreover, she is survived by her brother, sister-in-law and niece.