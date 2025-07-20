Prince William, Princess Anne at odds, reason exposed?

Princess Anne and Prince William’s differences over royal duties have come to light and the insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with the Prince of Wales.

According to a report by the Times, per the GB News, the insider has claimed Anne would like to see her nephew and future king William do more of the “bread-and-butter” royal engagements.

King Charles, Prince William and Anne are the three members of the Royal Family who carry out investitures, mainly take place at Windsor Castle, which is near the Prince and Princess of Wales's home, Adelaide Cottage.

However, Princess Anne lives on the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, an hour and a half's drive from Windsor Castle.

The source tells the Times: “She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her.”

On July 16, King Charles held an Investiture at Windsor Castle.

The winners of the Defence Operational Shooting Competition were received by the King and presented with The King's Medal.

Meanwhile, previously Prince William knighted former England soccer manager Sir Gareth Southgate at the investiture ceremony.