Jason Momoa reflects on Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig

Jason Momoa recently reflected on hosting Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig.

In a new chat with Kerrang! Magazine, the Game of Thrones actor admitted to getting stage fright.

Starting the chat, the Aquaman star recently revealed that he was personally invited by Sharon Osbourne to host Ozzy Osbourne’s final onstage performance with Black Sabbath.

For those unversed, Ozzy’s Back to the Beginning metal blowout took place in Birmingham on July 5.

While it proved to be a once-in-a-lifetime honor for Jason, he admitted that he was completely freaked out while hosting the performance.

“I’m like, ‘What the f*** are you talking about, man?!’” he told the publication.

“I’ve never hosted anything before but I’ve gotta go out in front of all these f****** people and host! I’ll be s******* my pants, but at the same time it’s the goddamn greatest metal show in history.”

The actor-musician also confessed that every time he performs with his band, ÖOF TATATÁ, he’s “f****** terrified.”

Reportedly, his group mostly plays covers, everything from Zeppelin to Metallica, but they’ve begun building a studio and have one original track in the works.

“We’ll make our own original songs and do it up,” he concluded and noted, “But for now, it’s just buddies having a great time together.”