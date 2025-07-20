Charli XCX, George Daniel reveal some 'bridal party energy'

Charli XCX, George Daniel share BTS moments from their wedding

Charli XCX has given fans a glimpse into her wedding afterparty.

On Saturday, Charli tied the knot with The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

The couple married at Hackney Town Hall in London and they were joined by only 20 close friends and family members.

Talking to TikTok later, the songstress shared a clip from the celebration at Ellie’s bar in Dalston.

The video showed Charli in a stunning second white dress by Nova Cora. Meanwhile, George donned an open silk shirt.

In the video the songstress can be seen dancing with friends and the drummer smoking a cigarette, and even trying on his new wife’s bridal veil.

In the caption she wrote, "bridal party energy!"

Fans and followers shared their love for the couple in the comments.

One user wrote, "the royal wedding."

"Mr George xcx is glowing after marrying this diva," another added.

Moreover, in another video posted, Charli can be seen walking in her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress.

She hilariously wrote in the caption, "When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle."

"luckily, he did," she added.

It is worth mentioning that Charli XCX and George Daniel will reportedly host a larger celebration in Sicily later this year to continue the festivities with more friends and loved ones.