'As the World Turns' Eileen Fulton passes away at age of 91

July 20, 2025

Eileen Fulton, best known for her unforgettable role as Lisa Grimaldi on the classic soap As the World Turns, has passed away at the age of 91.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the beloved actress died on Monday, July 14, at her home in Asheville, North Carolina, following a period of declining health, according to a statement from Groce Funeral Home.

Originally named Margaret Elizabeth McLarty, Eileen was born on September 13, 1933, in Asheville.

The late star was raised in a creatively rich household, her father was a Methodist minister and her mother a public school teacher. 

That early love for storytelling later shaped her decades-long reign on daytime TV.

She once recalled her stage debut at just two years old, leaping from her mother’s lap to sing Mama’s little baby loves shortening bread at church. It was a moment that sparked a lifetime in the spotlight.

In a 1998 interview with CBS News, she laughed, “They couldn’t shut me up, and they haven’t been able to shut me up since.”

Eileen Fulton’s role as Lisa Grimaldi became one of soap opera’s most enduring characters, making her a legend of the genre along with a true TV trailblazer.

