Kelsea Ballerini shares how Chase Stoke can steal her spotlight

Photo: Kelsea Ballerini weighs in on musical talents of Chase Stoke

Kelsea Ballerini recently revealed that Chase Stoke can give her some serious competition when it comes to singing.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the songbird shared that the Outer banks star is fully capable of making a switch to music.

“He’s a really good singer and he is a really good guitar player,” the country star gushed over her partner.

The 31-year-old also joked, “So I’m worried about him taking my job, I’ll tell you that.”

For those unversed, the Outer Banks actor and the Peter Pan hitmaker first made headlines as a couple at the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Speaking candidly about their relationship, Kelsea Ballerini shared that growth and mutual support have kept them strong.

“You do [challenge each other], or it’s boring and then you’re stagnant and then that’s not going to work out,” she said and added, “We’re two and a half years in, so [the relationship] looks a lot different now than it did in the beginning.”

She described their dynamic as “yin and yang,” adding, “He was such a grounding support system for me during that tour. And now I get to do the same.”

She remarked in conclusion, I just want all the good things in the world for him.”