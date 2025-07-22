Brandon Routh praises David Corenswet's debut in 'Superman'

Photo: Brandon Routh reveals why he cried watching David Corenswet's debut in 'Superman'

Brandon Routh, who famously suited up as the Man of Steel in 2006’s Superman Returns, had nothing but praise for David Corenswet’s debut in James Gunn’s reboot of the DC icon.

Speaking to Variety, the Legends of Tomorrow alum admitted that the new take on Clark Kent hit him right in the feels.

“It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it," he remarked and added, "I think David is fantastic. I cried no less than three times.”

Breaking down exactly what moved him, Brandon added, “I come at it from a different perspective. I really got into it as I’m watching him navigate those tricky Superman moments in the first conversation with Lois and Clark in the apartment.”

He also said, “And then all of the family stuff for me really hit. It’s a big movie. There’s a lot in there. I have to go see it again.”

Fans who’ve followed Brandon’s journey with the cape know just how much the role means to him, making his emotional response all the more endearing.

Sharing his two cents on the future of the DC Universe, he expressed hope and said, “I really am excited for the potential for the DC Universe.”

Conclusively, he added, “A successful launch with this is just good for everybody who wants more of what DC has to offer. There are a lot of great properties that can be explored.”



