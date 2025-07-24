 
Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie 'secret dates' exposed

Johnny Depp ‘would love’ real romance with Angelina Jolie

July 24, 2025

Angelina Jolie 'hung up' on Johnny Depp?

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp are reportedly stuck in the ‘flirty see-saw zone’ for years.

Jolie and Depp, who previously worked together in The Tourist, are believed to have shared a heavy fling in the past. Now, they are said to be going on secret dates, as reported by RadarOnline.

The source revealed, “They've managed to get together in London and L.A. and even without anyone catching on because they're both very discreet and go to great efforts to stay under the radar.”

“They'll meet up in private suites at posh dinner spots and low-key clubs and play it cool, but it's stuck in this flirty see-saw zone for years,” they added.

Insiders revealed that the actor has told his friends that “he would love to settle into a real romance with Angie,” adding, “he's carried a torch for her for years.”

They stated, “Johnny was like a version of Angie – beautiful and independent.”

“Angie is the kind of woman a man likes. She ticks the incredibly sensual-and-highly-respected-and-well-read, that type of wishlist,” they added.

However, Angelina Jolie is said to think “world of him.” The source said, “They were great fun together while filming The Tourist, and she's said he's a very special guy – a rare sort of intoxicating creature who's intriguing and inspires her creativity.”

Moreover, they also claimed that Angelina Jolie is “hung up” on Johnny Depp, adding, “Of course he's not the world's most eligible bachelor, but she's not discounting him either.”

