Meghan Markle social media silence raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle rethinking social media strategy amid silence?

Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows with her latest social media absence, with experts assuming that the Duchess of Sussex may be planning a new strategy.

The former Suits star, who rejoined Instagram earlier this following years-long hiatus, has not posted anything on her account for the last two weeks.

In a conversation with The Express, brand and culture expert Nick Ede claimed that Meghan seems to be “building momentum” before posting any new update.

“I think that it’s a way of building momentum and so she can make a new announcement which once again will gain column inches,” he said.

“It’s tough for her to have her As Ever brand Instagram and her MeghanInstagram, and which ones she uses to push her brand,” the expert added.

“If she's sold out (of brand stock) then there’s no reason to push it on her personal socials as people will complain."

Meghan dropped her last post on the 4th of July to mark the Independence Day as she shared a sweet family tradition of making cupcakes.

Since then, Prince Harry’s wife has not even shared any update regarding her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after previously promoting products on her personal profile.

“The issue is that we all know with social media it's about consistency and speaking to your audience and it doesn’t feel like she's grasping that side of things,” said Ede.

“It may be that she genuinely doesn’t have anything to actively promote so she's taking a back seat for a while on that side of things, but her followers may desert her.”