Ozzy Osbourne's last text message before death unveiled

Ozzy Osbourne's sister reveals final text from late brother

Ozzy Osbourne’s final text to his sister has been revealed.

The 76-year-old rocker who passed away a few weeks after he performed his farewell gig at the Back To The Beginning show on July 5, was in contact with his sister the night of the show.

She told The Mirror: “We last saw him at the concert at Villa Park. I got a text off him as he drove down Lodge Road, where we used to live near the stadium.”

“He said he couldn't believe all the crowds were walking down our old street to watch him perform, he was blown away,” Jean further mentioned.

Further speaking of her iconic brother, whose real name was John Michael Osbourne, she said, “We had an executive box in the stadium, and when I saw the sea of people waiting to see our John I just broke down.”

“We didn’t really get a chance to chat much because it was such a chaotic visit. But in his last text to me he said he would be coming to Birmingham again,” Jean recalled, revealing the text read:

“He said ‘I can’t wait to come back’. We were hoping to see him this week.”

“We just can’t believe he is gone and we won’t be getting another phone call or text from him. Every week without fail he would get in touch, either by phone or text, to ask how we were all doing and what was going on,” the grieving sister further stated.

“Of the six siblings there’s only three of us left now - me, Gillian and our brother Paul,” she added.

“He was frail but it still came as a shock. He still had plans and things he wanted to do. We don’t know the details of his death, it’s still too early. It’s just so sad. I’m just thankful he died in England,” Jean, the sister of rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne, concluded.