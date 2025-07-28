Jennifer Lopez has awkward wardrobe mishap on Poland stage

Jennifer Lopez suffers wardrobe malfunction mid-performance in Poland

Jennifer Lopez braved an on-stage wardrobe malfunction at a recent concert in Poland.

The On The Floor musician, who turned 56 on July 24, was receiving a birthday tribute from her concert crew on Saturday when her skirt fell to the floor shortly after she got help from a performer.

The pop star still had on a full-coverage high-waist underwear that matched her glittery gold bra top.

Lopez went straight into photoshoot mode, strutting around the stage with her arms in the air even as a dancer tried helping with the skirt again.

"I'm out here in my underwear," Lopez can be heard joking in a video shared to YouTube. "That's gonna be everywhere."

"I'm glad that they reinforced that costume," she later said. "And I'm glad I had underwear on. I don't usually wear underwear."

Lopez then tossed the skirt to fans in the crowd and told them to "keep it," joking that she didn't "want it back."

Lopez also dropped a new song titled Birthday recently to mark the occasion and was surprised with a huge three-tiered cake on the road as she celebrated with dancers and musicians.

The tour — her first in six years — kicked off July 8 in Galicia, Spain, over a year after she canceled her This Is Me... Live tour in May 2024. Next up, Lopez is set to perform in Bucharest, Romania, on July 27, followed by stops in Istanbul and other cities before wrapping up the international leg in Sardinia on August 12.