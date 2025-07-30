Metallica confirms presence at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral

Metallica reveals they will attend Ozzy Osbourne's funeral

Robert Trujillo, the bassist for the legendary band, Metallica, just confirmed that he and his band members would be attending the funeral of the late icon, Ozzy Osbourne.

The Fade To Black hitmakers took part in Ozzy’s final concert, the Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham, on July, just days before he passed away on July 22.

Ahead of the funeral, Robert took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Black Sabbath front man.

He began: "Sadly, we’re heading back to London today for Ozzy’s funeral. I just want to say… Ozzy was the conduit for so many new relationships both creative collaborations and real, lasting friendships.”

The musician continued, "I mean, Joe Holmes is Lullah’s godfather, and Mike Bordin is Tye’s godfather both of those connections came directly from my friendship with Ozzy.”

“Because of Oz, Infectious Grooves was able to tour back in ’91 as a brand-new band and at the time, it wasn’t even really a band, just some fun songs we had recorded. We weren’t ready to hit the road, but he made us step up and make it happen,” Trujillo added.

The Unforgiven talent further recalled, “He loved the song “Therapy,” which he guest appeared on and that really kicked it all off for Infectious in the ’90s. He actually demanded we open for him on the “Theater of Madness” tour. He’d say “I’m your best friend Rob, I f****** love the bass and the funkier and heavier the better! He was the gateway. (sic)”

He continued: "Ozzy was a humble man and sometimes so honest it hurt but his sense of humor made everything absolutely amazing. Touring with Ozzy and Zakk was always a wild adventure. Those two together… it was a crazy, awesome rollercoaster.”

"We’re all so thankful for his heart and soul. Ozzy and Black Sabbath were and still are the soundtrack to our lives. The inspiration they gave us is beyond words. The first real alternative rock band, in my opinion,” Trujillo claimed.

Confirming that Metallica will attend the funeral, he said: "Now it’s time to pay our respects, share our love, and offer our support to Sharon and the family. It’s heartbreaking but we know Ozzy gave us everything he had in his final days."

"I’m so honored that Lars, James, Kirk, and I (Metallica) got to celebrate with him, to share our music and Sabbath’s music on such a special day in Birmingham. Being part of that meant so much to us,” he said on taking part in the Back To The Beginning gig with the War Pigs singer.

He signed off the tribute: "Ozzy, RIP brother. We love you. @ozzyosbourne."