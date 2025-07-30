 
Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Piers Morgan comments on Sharon's photo

Thousands of people gathered to say good bye to the legend

July 30, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne funeral: Piers Morgan comments on Sharon's photo 

Piers Morgan paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as thousands of people gathered for the latest singer's funeral on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the journalist posted a picture of Sharon Osbourne crying uncontrollably as she stood with her family.  

Commenting on the photo, Morgan wrote, "Heartbreaking. I never knew a couple who loved each other more, despite everything life threw at them, or who better epitomised the ‘till death do us part’ of marriage."

He added, "Sharon looks utterly bereft without her Ozzy at his funeral in Birmingham today. I feel so terribly sad for her. "

Osbourne died 17 days after enthralling thousands of adoring fans in an emotional farewell gig in Birmingham featuring dozens of other performances including by Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler in day-long heavy metal extravaganza.

As the news of his death emerged online, hundreds of Ozzy Osbourne fans gathered at landmarks linked to the rocker in his birthplace of Birmingham last week, while artists paid tribute to his influence on heavy metal music.


