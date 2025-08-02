Diddy's attorney gives rare insight into rap mogul 'difficult' life in prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo has revealed how the rap mogul spends his time in federal prison.

Marc, who oversaw Diddy's sex-trafficking case in Manhattan federal court, gave rare insight into his famous client's life in jail in an interview with Variety on Friday.

“I think he spends a lot of time thinking,” said the New York-based lawyer. “So many people say, ‘The worst thing I could do is spend too much time with myself.’ That’s what jail is.”

“It’s difficult, and sometimes that’s necessary," admitted Marc.

The defense lawyer shared that when Diddy's trial was still underway throughout May and June, the I Need a Girl rapper spent "a tremendous amount of time preparing his defense."

“He’s a remarkably smart man and was a valuable teammate in his own defense. So, we worked on his case for 20 hours a day every day, and he was at the center of it,” shared the attorney.

For those unversed, Diddy was found guilty of prostitution charges in July and is now awaiting sentencing behind bars.

Marc further told the outlet that the rap mogul spends time working on himself.

“He’s been doing a lot of writing. He writes essays, some of which I think are beautiful and poignant and thoughtful,” the lawyer added. “He’s trying to pass the time productively.”