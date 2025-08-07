 
Eleen Bukhari
August 07, 2025

Prince Harry repeats patterns after great ‘storming out'

Prince Harry is called out for repeating his flight patterns.

The Duke of Sussex, who exited his beloved charity Sentable earlier this year, has done what he’s capable of doing, mocks an expert.

Royal writer Robert Jobson writes for The Sun: “Harry insists he was forced out. That the chair was impossible to work with. That the environment had turned toxic.”

The expert added: “In any serious institution — royalty, the boardroom or charity — you do not storm out. You stay in the room. You resolve the problem for the greater good.”

He continued: “Instead, Harry bailed. Same old story. And like so many of his recent exits, this one fits the pattern. When pressure mounts and compromise is needed, he withdraws.”

Jobson continued: “It’s a shame. Because Sentebale mattered. Founded in 2006, it provides long-term support to children in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV and poverty.”

“It wasn’t a vanity project. It was purposeful — touching the lives of 100,000 youngsters — and at one point, so was Harry,” noted the expert.

