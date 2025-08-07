From Robert Pattinson to Beyoncé: Celebrities hit with shocking cheating scandals

Celebrities who got involved in cheating scandals

When high profile Hollywood relationships fails, the drama often plays out in public but nothing grabs the public’s attention more than a cheating scandal.

From secret affairs to unexpected betrayals, Hollywood has seen lots of heartbreaking splits that played out in the spotlight.

Here are five celebrity splits that stirred headlines, fueled rumours, and led to new beginnings for everyone involved.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson:

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who rose to fame as Bella and Edward in Twilight, began dating in 2009 after years of on-screen chemistry.

But their relationship took a turn when Stewart was photographed in a compromising situation with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

Due to this scandal the two parted ways in 2013 after four years of dating.

A source confirmed their split to People, stating, Pattinson "had friends over at his house, but Kristen was not part of the celebration. For the past few days, they have not spent any time together.”

Since then both the actors have moved on with Pattinson welcoming his baby girl in March 2024 with partner Suki Waterhouse.

Meanwhile, Stewart tied the knot with screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2025.

As for Rupert Sanders, his marriage to model Liberty Ross ended in divorce after the scandal.

2. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck began dating in 2004 and got married the same year. The two share three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

However, they ended their decade long marriage in 2015 reportedly due to the allegations that Affleck had an affair with their children's nanny. However, the Oscar winner publicly denied the claims.

Later in 2016, Garner later told Vanity Fair, that “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce."

Their divorce got finalized in 2018 and the two decided to co-parent their three children.

Affleck went on to revive his romance with Jennifer Lopez and married her in 2022 before splitting in 2024.

Meanwhile, Garner has been in an on and off relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.

3. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo:

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to three children, Dusty Rose, Gio Grace and a son whose name has not been publicly revealed.

In 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman and claimed Levine even wanted to name his baby after her.

Levine denied the affair but admitted to crossing lines, saying, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

Despite the scandal, Prinsloo remained by his side, and the the two are still together.

4. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the most famous couples in the music industry.

The two first met back in late 1990s and got married in 2008. They are parents to three children, daughter Blue and twins Rumi and Sir.

Jay-z’s betrayal came into the public eye in 2016, when Beyoncé released her album Lemonade, which was reportedly targeting him.

Shortly after, the rapper publicly admitted to cheating on her, citing childhood issues as a contributing factor.

However, the couple sought professional help to address the issues in their marriage.

5. Jesse James and Sandra Bullock

America was stunned when Sandra Bullock filed for divorce months after praising Jesse James in her 2010 Oscar acceptance speech. The split was due to allegations of an 11-month affair.

At the time, the couple had just begun adopting a son, Louis, whom Bullock later adopted as a single parent.

She also welcomed a daughter, Laila, and began dating photographer Bryan Randall until his passing in 2023.

Jesse James married Bonnie Rotten in 2022 and welcomed a son, though Rotten filed for divorce in 2024, later withdrawing the petition.