 
Geo News

Prince Andrew thrown a lifeline as royal title future hangs in balance

Prince Andrew takes sigh of relief amid ongoing criticism following release of new bombshell book

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 07, 2025

Prince Andrew receives hopeful update amid fears of losing royal titles

Prince Andrew has been thrown a lifeline amid rumours that the “disgraced” Duke of York would soon lose his royal titles.

The Duke was caught in yet another controversy after Royal author Andrew Lownie made some shocking revelations about him in his new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Lownie has made some explosive revelations about Andrew’s life, his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, his fight with Prince Harry and cheating allegations when he married to Sarah Ferguson.

After the excerpts from the book were shared by Daily Mail, several experts claimed that his Dukedom and Prince title would be removed

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams revealed that removing his Dukedom would require an Act of Parliament, a move the royal family would likely want to avoid.

“To remove Andrew’s Dukedom would require an Act of Parliament. The precedent is the Titles Deprivation Act of 1917, which deprived enemy peers of British titles,” he told Royal Insider.

The expert continued, “The royal family would not welcome being debated in Parliament, and if the monarch acted to deprive Andrew by Letters Patent of the title Prince and of his HRH, the latter is currently in abeyance, but which I understand could happen, I do not think he would willingly open it up to parliamentary scrutiny. It would indeed be a huge news story.

“At 65, Andrew’s best future is long behind him. More embarrassments may follow, as hinted at by Andrew Lownie, the historian and author of Entitled, a biography of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.”

Charlotte vs Lilibet: Princesses to spark Royal drama over major heirloom
Charlotte vs Lilibet: Princesses to spark Royal drama over major heirloom
Prince Andrew's scandalous behaviour while married to Sarah Ferguson exposed video
Prince Andrew's scandalous behaviour while married to Sarah Ferguson exposed
Prince Andrew receives shocking news after bombshell revelations in new book
Prince Andrew receives shocking news after bombshell revelations in new book
Prince Harry 'utterly devastated' as his 'life's work' collapses
Prince Harry 'utterly devastated' as his 'life's work' collapses
Prince William, Andrew at war after insult to Kate Middleton
Prince William, Andrew at war after insult to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry repeats patterns after great ‘storming out'
Prince Harry repeats patterns after great ‘storming out'
Meghan Markle lets down credibility with ‘narcissistic' post
Meghan Markle lets down credibility with ‘narcissistic' post
How Meghan Markle controlled peace of mind with birthday post
How Meghan Markle controlled peace of mind with birthday post