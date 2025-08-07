Prince Andrew thrown a lifeline as royal title future hangs in balance

Prince Andrew receives hopeful update amid fears of losing royal titles

Prince Andrew has been thrown a lifeline amid rumours that the “disgraced” Duke of York would soon lose his royal titles.

The Duke was caught in yet another controversy after Royal author Andrew Lownie made some shocking revelations about him in his new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Lownie has made some explosive revelations about Andrew’s life, his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, his fight with Prince Harry and cheating allegations when he married to Sarah Ferguson.

After the excerpts from the book were shared by Daily Mail, several experts claimed that his Dukedom and Prince title would be removed

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams revealed that removing his Dukedom would require an Act of Parliament, a move the royal family would likely want to avoid.

“To remove Andrew’s Dukedom would require an Act of Parliament. The precedent is the Titles Deprivation Act of 1917, which deprived enemy peers of British titles,” he told Royal Insider.

The expert continued, “The royal family would not welcome being debated in Parliament, and if the monarch acted to deprive Andrew by Letters Patent of the title Prince and of his HRH, the latter is currently in abeyance, but which I understand could happen, I do not think he would willingly open it up to parliamentary scrutiny. It would indeed be a huge news story.

“At 65, Andrew’s best future is long behind him. More embarrassments may follow, as hinted at by Andrew Lownie, the historian and author of Entitled, a biography of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.”