Kylie Kelce makes stunning confession about daughter Finnley

Kylie Kelce opens up about her youngest daughter Finnley's surprising side

August 07, 2025

Kylie Kelce talks about cancelling plans

Kylie Kelce recently joked that her 4-month-old daughter, Finnley, is a “tough audience."

On the Thursday, August 7 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 33-year-old American podcaster revealed the newest member of the Kelce clan does not bless you with her smiles freely.

Kylie, who shares her four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5½, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley "Finn" Anne, with husband NFL star Jason Kelce, said, “Our most recent is also a tough audience. She makes you work for a smile.”

Youtuber Rachel Griffin-Accurso, who goes by the name Ms. Rachel, showed up as a guest on the podcast and quipped that her youngest child, Susannah, born in April this year, also does not get easily impressed.

“She's a tough audience sometimes. If she wakes up from a nap and you're like, ‘Open, shut,’ She's like, ‘Uh-uh,’” she noted.

Moving forward, Ms. Rachel states she feels nervous about performing in front of her daughters, explaining, “I was staring at Susie, and she was around like 3 months and we're staring at each other. And you know, you do all the things they need. And she's not sleepy, and she's just like, looking at me. And I was like, ‘This is my time to shine.’”

“I’m Ms. Rachel. It's time for a song. And then I was just like, I couldn't think of any. And I have like ‘Baby Learning 1,’ ‘Baby Learning 2,’ they're hours long. And I was just like, I got nothing. I went blank,” the kids performer said.

