Kylie Kelce makes stunning confession about daughter Finnley

Kylie Kelce talks about cancelling plans

Kylie Kelce recently joked that her 4-month-old daughter, Finnley, is a “tough audience."

On the Thursday, August 7 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 33-year-old American podcaster revealed the newest member of the Kelce clan does not bless you with her smiles freely.

Kylie, who shares her four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5½, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley "Finn" Anne, with husband NFL star Jason Kelce, said, “Our most recent is also a tough audience. She makes you work for a smile.”

Youtuber Rachel Griffin-Accurso, who goes by the name Ms. Rachel, showed up as a guest on the podcast and quipped that her youngest child, Susannah, born in April this year, also does not get easily impressed.

“She's a tough audience sometimes. If she wakes up from a nap and you're like, ‘Open, shut,’ She's like, ‘Uh-uh,’” she noted.

Moving forward, Ms. Rachel states she feels nervous about performing in front of her daughters, explaining, “I was staring at Susie, and she was around like 3 months and we're staring at each other. And you know, you do all the things they need. And she's not sleepy, and she's just like, looking at me. And I was like, ‘This is my time to shine.’”

“I’m Ms. Rachel. It's time for a song. And then I was just like, I couldn't think of any. And I have like ‘Baby Learning 1,’ ‘Baby Learning 2,’ they're hours long. And I was just like, I got nothing. I went blank,” the kids performer said.