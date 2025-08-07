 
Geo News

MGK credits daughter Casie for saving him 'from making some career mistakes'

MGK drops bombshell about how his daughters saved him from the brink

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

August 07, 2025

MGK opens up about his life after embracing fatherhood
MGK opens up about his life after embracing fatherhood

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) just opened up about how fatherhood has shown him a new purpose in life.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 35-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter revealed that fatherhood has redefined what family means to him after growing up with a complex relationship with his family.

For the unversed, MGK is the father of two daughters, a 16-year-old Casie from a past relationship and a 4-month-old Saga Blade, whom he welcomed with partner Megan Fox in March of this year.

Expressing his feelings, he said, “It recharges your will-to-live battery and recertifies your you-have-a-purpose-here sticker.”

The Emo Girl hitmaker, whose seventh and most ambitious album, Los Americana, is coming out on Friday, August 8, shared, "Both my daughters love [it]."

He noted, "Well, one can't use words yet, but the smiles that I get whenever I play it would indicate that there's a fondness of it.”

Despite just being a teenager, Casie is not only MGK’s “biggest supporter but a big advisor," as she has been watching her father making her name in the music industry from a very young age.

"She's actually saved me from making some career mistakes. She's been invested in this since she was a kid, because she grew up in it, so there's a passion that she has. It's a really good aid,” the Grammy-nominated musician quipped.

Brooke Hogan clears the air about father Hulk Hogan's rift rumours: Report video
Brooke Hogan clears the air about father Hulk Hogan's rift rumours: Report
Armie Hammer reveals why he was kept away from Johnny Depp
Armie Hammer reveals why he was kept away from Johnny Depp
Kris Jenner follows in Kylie Jenner's footsteps for defying age: Report
Kris Jenner follows in Kylie Jenner's footsteps for defying age: Report
Nick Jonas reveals which song makes daughter Malti go wild
Nick Jonas reveals which song makes daughter Malti go wild
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly split gets major twist
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly split gets major twist
'The Batman 2' shares rare insights on commencement of shooting video
'The Batman 2' shares rare insights on commencement of shooting
Kylie Kelce makes stunning confession about daughter Finnley video
Kylie Kelce makes stunning confession about daughter Finnley
Elizabeth Hurley opens up about ‘great' summer with beau Billy Ray
Elizabeth Hurley opens up about ‘great' summer with beau Billy Ray