MGK credits daughter Casie for saving him 'from making some career mistakes'

MGK opens up about his life after embracing fatherhood

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) just opened up about how fatherhood has shown him a new purpose in life.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 35-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter revealed that fatherhood has redefined what family means to him after growing up with a complex relationship with his family.

For the unversed, MGK is the father of two daughters, a 16-year-old Casie from a past relationship and a 4-month-old Saga Blade, whom he welcomed with partner Megan Fox in March of this year.

Expressing his feelings, he said, “It recharges your will-to-live battery and recertifies your you-have-a-purpose-here sticker.”

The Emo Girl hitmaker, whose seventh and most ambitious album, Los Americana, is coming out on Friday, August 8, shared, "Both my daughters love [it]."

He noted, "Well, one can't use words yet, but the smiles that I get whenever I play it would indicate that there's a fondness of it.”

Despite just being a teenager, Casie is not only MGK’s “biggest supporter but a big advisor," as she has been watching her father making her name in the music industry from a very young age.

"She's actually saved me from making some career mistakes. She's been invested in this since she was a kid, because she grew up in it, so there's a passion that she has. It's a really good aid,” the Grammy-nominated musician quipped.