World's biggest music contest, Pakistan Idol returns on Geo TV

As one of the most successful international television franchises, Idol has captivated audiences in over 150 countries

August 07, 2025

The logo of world’s biggest music competition — Pakistan Idol.
KARACHI: Geo TV is once again bringing the world’s biggest music competition — Pakistan Idol — back to viewers’ screens, reigniting the passion for dreams, stardom, and soulful talent.

Staying true to its legacy of delivering iconic projects across Pakistan, Geo has previously launched unforgettable productions such as The Legend of Maula Jatt, Price Is Right, Donkey King, The Glassworker, Inaam Ghar, Teefa in Trouble, and Pakistan Idol.

This season, Pakistan Idol returns in collaboration with MHL, promising to once again set new benchmarks in televised music competitions.

Zoya Merchant, Director at MHL Global, stated that Pakistan is brimming with musically gifted individuals, and this platform will not only showcase their talent nationally but also introduce them to international audiences.

Pakistan Idol will premiere exclusively and first on Geo TV before airing — with a delay — on other channels and streaming platforms. Viewers across the country can already participate by submitting their digital auditions online at http://PI.begin.watch.

The search is on. The next Pakistan Idol could be you.

