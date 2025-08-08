Justin Baldoni's legal team counters Blake Lively's new accusations

Justin Baldoni's lawyers counter Blake Lively's new accusations about leaking deposition details

Justin Baldoni's lawyers have broken their silence on Blake Lively's fresh round of allegations.

In a court filing submitted on August 6, Baldoni's attorneys rubbished Lively’s assertion that the Wayfarer defendants may have leaked confidential deposition details to the media.

His team added that the actress "alleges that ‘it also appears that the Wayfarer Defendants immediately leaked details from the deposition to the tabloid media.’ She does not cite any evidence. This is not surprising as there is none," the It Ends With Us director said in his filing.

The attorneys further questioned why Lively, 37, would presume the leak came from Baldoni’s side, pointing out the number of other potential sources who were present during the deposition.

“Ms. Lively also fails to explain why any such ‘leak’ could not have originated from Ms. Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, her multiple attorneys, the law firm’s administrative staff, or even the catering staff employed to serve lunch,” the filing stated.

Baldoni, 41, also challenged Lively’s attempts to limit who could attend the deposition. “Putting aside the identity of the culprit, all parties are entitled to attend all depositions,” the filing emphasised.

Livelty's spokesperson also released a statement on August 7. "We are very pleased with the outcome of her deposition and now look forward to deposing Justin Baldoni and each of the co-defendants in short order."

"Deposition testimony is confidential for good reason — it’s evidence in a legal proceeding and is subject to objections and evidentiary rules," People Magazine quoted Lively's rep.

"Juries aren’t just handed deposition transcripts to read at home, and instead they listen to testimony that is presented at trial under a judge’s supervision," added the spokesperson.

Lively and Baldoni are scheduled to lock horns in March 2026, where both parties are expected to testify.