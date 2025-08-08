 
Suki Waterhouse roasts her own fashion sense as paparazzi shot goes viral

Suki Waterhouse was photographed walking outside of an LA-based recording studio in a colourful ensemble

August 08, 2025

Suki Waterhouse is enjoying a laugh with her fans as a new paparazzi shot of her emerged online.

An X user caught the attention of the singer, 33, for sharing candid shots of her walking outside of a studio in Los Angeles.

The post uploaded on Tuesday featured two photos of Waterhouse dressed in hot pink micro shorts, a green and black hoodie, and a pair of black Adidas sneakers with hot pink details.

The singer also completed her look with blue-tinted sunglasses and a small Miu Miu bag. She wore her hair half up and half down.

However, Waterhouse picked up on the energy and gave it a humourous spin.

"I’m not sure what I was thinking when I got dressed today," Waterhouse jokingly replied to the X user about her colorful outfit.

Fans and followers also jumped in with playful responses. “You were thinking either the off-duty athletic prom queen from a Disney Channel original movie OR the bitchy soccer mom from the same movie,” one X user quipped. Another replied, “I can see the vision & I love it,” while others praised her for embracing comfort and confidence. "You look comfortable and that's what matters," wrote the third.

Waterhouse recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, in March 2024.

