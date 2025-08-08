Machine Gun Kelly admits daughter Casie might beat him to this big milestone

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why Casie will get her driver’s license before him

Machine Gun Kelly is a proud dad to daughter Casie, as she paves her path to her upcoming milestone.

In a recent chat on Today with Jenna and Friends, the 35-year-old rapper, who made an appearance to promote his new album Lost Americana, shared that his 16-year-old daughter will take the driving seat even before him.

The proud dad of two excitedly revealed that his oldest might get her license before he gets his.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, told the show host Jenna Bush Hager that after a little misfortune in her recent test Casie will get her driver's license in September.

"Something about this family and driver’s licenses," he told Bush Hager.

"She missed some mark, and now she can’t get it until September,” he continued.

Either way, she’ll get hers before mine. I still don’t have mine,” the proud dad added.

For those unversed, MGK welcomed Casie with ex Emma Cannon in 2009.

The father-daughter duo have been making several red carpet appearances, their recent one was at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Casie told People at the event that her famous father motivates her to be herself.

"[He] definitely gives a lot of advice. He’s more like a hype man, though," the teenager noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly is also father to four-month-old daughter, Saga Blade, whom he shares with ex fiance Megan Fox.

Back in April, Kelly posted a video of himself with Casie, grooving on the beats played by a DJ at his birthday bash.

Parsing over his daughter's company, MGK wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, "My daughter is a viiiiibe."