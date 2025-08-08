Meghan Markle sister hellbent on breaking 'fragile links' with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's family battles are set to pose a problem Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been accused of defamation by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, is turning into a negative factor in Harry's success.

Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News: "More legal disputes between Meghan and Samantha could break the fragile links between Prince Harry and Meghan, trying to establish a way forward."

Meanwhile, Branding analyst Doug Eldridge added: “When someone is seen as the negative variable… it intensifies that polarisation to near-acerbic levels.”

This comes as Samantha is set to start another lawsuit against her sister after her 2024 case was dismissed.

Back in 2023, Samantha also took a swipe at Prince Harry, linking him to his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

According to a report by the Royal Observer, she said: “In my opinion, clearly, he’s still in love with [Chelsy Davy]. It seems like she’s the one that got away.”

And to Samantha, “from what I’ve been seeing on social media, maybe she’s lucky and that’s a good thing.”