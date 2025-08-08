Hania Amir's appearance at Asim Azhar's concert sparks social media buzz

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar walk the ramp in this undated image. — Instagram/@asimazhar

Renowned Pakistani actor Hania Amir was recently spotted at singer Asim Azhar’s concert, setting social media abuzz with speculation.

The two celebrities, once considered Pakistan’s most beloved showbiz couple, were together between 2018 and 2019 before parting ways.

In 2020, Hania publicly stated they were “just good friends,” while Asim later got engaged to influencer and actress Merub Ali, a relationship that ended in separation a few months ago.

At the concert, Hania, dressed in a white outfit and glasses, was spotted in the front row dancing with her close friend Yashma Gul as Asim performed his viral hit Trasti Hain Nighayin.

Videos from the night quickly went viral, drawing both playful and critical comments from fans.

One social media user defended her presence, saying: “The relationship is over but the friendship remains, no need to create hype.”







