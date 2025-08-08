Alicia Silverstone shares exciting update about 'Clueless' tv series

Alicia Silverstone shares update on 'Clueless' tv series

Alicia Silverstone wants to bring back her iconic Clueless character, Cher Horowitz, while also preserving everything that fans like about her.

Peacock is developing a TV series adaptation of the 1995 teen romcom, with Alicia slated to reprise her role and also executive produce.

The actress shared an update about the show without revealing details.

“I’m really excited about it,” she said on Today. “I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honor what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher.”

"So we want to honor that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now," she shared.

Amy Heckerling’s Clueless was inspired by Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma. Alicia starred as the daughter of a wealthy man. Having grown up in a privileged setting, she sets out to do good for others by giving a makeover to a fellow student and tries to set up two lonely teachers.

The upcoming Clueless series is written and executive produced by Gossip Girl duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage alongside Jordan Weiss. Heckerling and the original film’s producer Robert Lawrence are also executive producing.