Al Pacino stuns pals with unexpected romantic demands at 85

Al Pacino's wild dating requirements exposed

Al Pacino is reportedly ready to dive back into the dating pool following his split from 31-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The 85-year-old American actor was seen flirting with an Italian journalist in Rome. He was smiling while sitting close to Caterina De Terlizzi, having dinner with pals at Il Bolognese in Piazza del Popolo.

Notably, she even kissed The Godfather star on the cheek and they both looked happy at one point.

However, insiders told Radar Online that his inner circle is pressurising him to lower his expectations by stopping finding love in young girls less than half of his age.

“He's looking for someone young and s***, which might seem ridiculous at his age, but Al's always had a tendency to shoot for the moon. To his credit, he still has charm and a lot of charisma,” the source claimed.

The Scarface actor “has been hoping to reunite with Alfallah, but that's not happening. So now he's looking for someone new and by the looks of it, he's off to a great start,” the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pacino welcomed his fourth child, son Roman, with Alfallah, an American-Kuwaiti filmmaker, in June 2023.