Pete Davidson gets brutally honest about SNL 5Oth anniversary special

Pete Davidson trolls SNL 5Oth anniversary special's star studded audience

Pete Davidson thinks the star-studded audience at Saturday Night Live's 50th-anniversary special was "terrible."

Davidson shared his take during an appearance on fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers' late-night show.

"As you know from SNL40 — terrible audience," he told Seth. "It's a terrible audience 'cause it's just famous people, and famous people only like themselves."

When the in-studio audience gasped, Davidson doubled down, confessing that he’s also guilty of not taking an interest in sketches that don’t include him.

Meyers echoed the statement, noting that when Davidson’s pre-tape was playing, he was the "only one laughing," while everyone else thought he was "coming in way too hot."

The star-studded audience included SNL alums and actors who’ve hosted the show over the years, as well as their friends.’

Original cast members in attendance included Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, along with other vets like Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, and many more.

Other stars in attendance included Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, and Paul Simon.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. The couple made the pregnancy public in July via an Instagram post that shared photos of the ultrasound.