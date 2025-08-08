Kylie Jenner excites fans as she shares 'cute' 'day in the life vlog'

Kylie Jenner teases upcoming 'The Kardashians' season by sharing 'cute' BTS 'vlog'

Kylie Jenner recently gave her fans a personal glimpse into her demanding schedule.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the businesswoman posted a candid video that balanced her professional life with her role as a mother.

The post was titled "day in the life vlog <3" and it offered a rare sneak peek as she prepared for a new shoot for the Hulu series, The Kardashians.

The clip commenced with Kylie Jenner getting ready for the shoot, where she mentioned the "best thing about this shoot" was her getting to meet her family and sisters.

For those unversed, The Kardashians is the widely celebrated reality series that chronicles the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, includind Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kendall, and their momager Kris Jenner.

The video then transitioned to the shoot location, where the youngest daughter of the clan was seen getting glammed up in a chic all-black dress.

During a break, Kylie shared with her fans that she would continue watching the hit series The Vampire Diaries, which ran from 2009 to 2017.

The show in discussion featured lead characters Elena Gilbert, played by Nina Dobrev, and vampire brothers Stefan Salvatore and Damon Salvatore, portrayed by Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, respectively and Kylie, lately, has been a fan of it.

The video also featured a lighthearted moment of the Kardashian sisters introducing themselves in Spanish, with Kendall taking the lead and Kris Jenner ending it.

Kylie concluded the clip by saying, "Hey that's a wrap. I'm going home," underscoring her commitment to returning to her children after a long day of work.